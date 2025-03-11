Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 11 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh has condemned the BJP MLA Ketki Singh's controversial statement urging Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to either ban the entry of Muslims into medical colleges or create a separate block for Hindus.

Vikramaditya Singh termed the remarks unconstitutional, divisive, and against the core values of the country. He said that discriminating against any particular community in medical colleges or any government institution is not only unconstitutional but also harmful to the fabric of society and the country's fundamental principles.

"The respected BJP MLA holds a constitutional post, and her demand to prevent a particular community from entering medical colleges is completely against the ethos and values of our nation. I urge the Chief Minister to take strict action against such statements," he said.

He further said that India is not anyone's private property, where individuals can decide who gets access to public institutions and who doesn't.

"This is not her father's estate where she can decide who will enter and who will not. Facilities in government institutions, hospitals, or any public offices are meant for every citizen of this country--whether they belong to the 1.3 billion people of India or the 7 million residents of Himachal Pradesh," Singh added.

Commenting on Ketki Singh's demand to create a separate block for Hindus in medical colleges, Vikramaditya Singh strongly criticized her statement, calling it highly regrettable and divisive.

"The MLA's statement is extremely disgraceful. There is no need to protect Hindus from anyone. Every citizen of this country is entitled to equal education and medical facilities, regardless of their religion. Such statements are entirely unfortunate and only aim to divide society. I strongly condemn it," he said.

Vikramaditya Singh further urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take immediate and strict action against the BJP MLA for her divisive and communal statement.

"The Chief Minister must take stern action on this matter. Such statements are against public interest, and as an elected Chief Minister, he should ensure that such hate-mongering is curbed," said Singh.

He emphasized that the Indian Constitution guarantees equal rights and opportunities for every citizen. Discriminating against any community is not only unconstitutional but also damaging to the social harmony of the country.

"India is a secular country, and there is no place for discrimination on the basis of religion, caste, or community. We must stay united and condemn such divisive ideologies," Singh added. (ANI)

