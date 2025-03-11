Mumbai, March 11: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) released the admit card for Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2025 today, March 11. Candidates who will be appearing for the GUJCET 2025 exam can visit the official website of GUJCET at gujcet.gseb.org to check and download the hall ticket. The GUJCET admit card can be downloaded by logging in with the key details and credentials.

If applicants forget their GUJCET credentials, they can recover them by clicking on the "forget" option on the website. Candidates can enter their first, middle, and last names to regain access to their admit cards. The GUJCET 2025 session exam will be conducted for Group A, Group B, and Group AB students in the Class 12 Science stream. JEE Mains 2025 Session 2: NTA Releases Schedule for Joint Entrance Examination Session 2 Exam at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Know Steps To Download Date Sheet.

How To Download GUJCET 2025 Admit Card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of GUJCET exam at gujcet.gseb.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link to download the admit card

Step 3: Enter using your login details and other credentials

Step 4: Your GUJCET 2025 hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check the admit card thoroughly

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

It must be noted that the Gujarat Common Entrance Test or GUJCET is an important entrance exam for students seeking admission to engineering, pharmacy, and diploma courses across Gujarat. Applicants must remember that it is important to carry the admit card to the exam centre on the day of the exam. As per the official notification, JEE Main 2025 scores will not be considered as a substitute for GUJCET 2025 scores for admission to engineering and pharmacy courses in the state. News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 12 March 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

Hence, students must appear for the GUJCET to secure admission. For more details, candidates can check the official website at gujcet.gseb.org.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2025 07:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).