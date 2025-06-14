Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 14 (ANI): A combined graduation parade was conducted in Hyderabad to mark the completion of pre-commissioning training of Flight Cadets from various branches of the Indian Air Force.

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, was the Reviewing Officer for the graduation ceremony at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal, Hyderabad.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 14, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Earlier today, the Passing Out Parade (POP) of the Spring Term 2025 was conducted at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Uttarakhand's Dehradun.

Lieutenant General BKGM Lasantha Rodrigo, Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, was the Reviewing Officer at the Passing Out Parade. Lt General BKGM Lasantha Rodrigo, Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, presented medals to Officer Cadets.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, June 14 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The coveted award of the Sword of Honour was presented to Academy Cadet Adjutant Anni Nehra.

Gold Medal for the Officer Cadet standing First in the Order of Merit was presented to Academy Under Officer Ronit Ranjan Nayak.

Silver Medal for the Officer Cadet standing Second in the Order of Merit was presented to Academy Cadet Adjutant Anni Nehra.

Bronze Medal for the Officer Cadet standing Third in the Order of Merit was presented to Battalion Under Officer Anurag Verma.

Silver Medal for the Officer Cadet standing First in the Order of Merit from the Technical Graduate Course was presented to Sergeant Akash Bhadouriya.

Silver Medal for the Officer Cadet standing First in the Order of Merit from the Technical Entry Scheme (TES-45) was presented to Wing Cadet Quarter Master Kapil.

Medal for the Officer Cadet standing First in the Order of Merit from a Foreign Country was presented to Foreign Officer Cadet Nishan Balami (Nepal).

Chief of Army Staff Banner was awarded to Keren Company for standing Overall First amongst 12 companies for the Spring Term 2025.451 cadets participated in the passing out parade from India and abroad, will become part of their respective countries' army as officers. These include 419 cadets of the Indian Army and 32 foreign cadets. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)