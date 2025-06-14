Mumbai, June 14: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) of Meghalaya is set to announce the Shillong Teer Results of June 14 shortly. Shillong Teer, a popular speculative lottery game, is played twice daily from Monday to Saturday. The Shillong Teer Result of games such as Shillong Morning Teer, Khanapara Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai will be published on websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Participants can also find today’s winning numbers in the Shillong Teer Result Chart of June 14 , 2025, provided below.

It's important to note that Shillong Teer games take a break on Sundays. The results are announced only after both Round 1 and Round 2 are completed. Held at the Shillong Polo Stadium in Meghalaya, Shillong Teer draws enthusiastic players from the capital and surrounding areas. The archery-based lottery includes eight games: Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on June 14 , 2025: Where To Check the Result Chart, Winning Numbers

As noted earlier, lottery players can view the Shillong Teer results on websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. They can access the winning numbers by clicking on the "Shillong Teer Result Chart for June 14" link. The chart below also shows the results for Round 1 and Round 2 of the Teer games, which will be updated promptly as new results become available. While Teer games run throughout the day, results for Shillong Morning Teer and Juwai Morning Teer are announced in the morning, with other game results following later.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 82

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 81

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer? Are Teer Games Legal?

Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game popular among the Khasi tribe in Meghalaya. Players choose numbers from 0 to 99 and place bets, hoping their prediction matches the results. The game is conducted in two rounds, where skilled local archers shoot arrows at a target. The final winning number is determined by the last two digits of the total arrows that hit the target in each round. This unique game is a mix of culture, chance, and precision, reflecting the traditions of the region. Teer games like Shillong Teer, Jowai Teer, and Ladrymbai Teer are named after various towns across Meghalaya and nearby states. These games are entirely legal and are conducted under the regulations of the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act, making them a legitimate form of entertainment and livelihood in the state.

