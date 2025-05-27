Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 27 (ANI): A high-level monsoon preparedness meeting was held at the Telangana Integrated Command and Control Centre (TGiCCC) War Room in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, on Tuesday to review and strengthen the city's readiness for the upcoming monsoon season, officials said.

According to officials, the meeting, convened by the Director of TGiCCC, was attended by key officials from various departments, including the Hyderabad Collectorate, GHMC, Fire Services, HYDRAA, TGSPDCL, Medical & Health Department, IMD, SDRF, Hyderabad HMWS&SB, and the Police Commissionerates of Cyberabad and Rachakonda.

Also Read | Majiwada Flyover Night Closure: TMC Issues Traffic Restrictions From May 28-31, Check Alternate Routes Here.

It was chaired by the Director General and Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City.

According to a release from Hyderabad Police, the meeting focused on flood monitoring, traffic management, and emergency response plans, especially across the 141 identified waterlogging hotspots within GHMC limits.

Also Read | Turkish Company Gulermak Working on Kanpur Metro Flees With INR 80 Crore Unpaid Dues of 53 Contractors, Delays Payments Following Anti-Turkey Protests in India.

Discussions included power restoration, floodwater diversion, disease mitigation, and deployment of Aapda Mitra volunteers. The meeting concluded with a collective commitment to work together for citizen safety during the monsoon season.

"A monsoon preparedness meeting was convened by the Director, TGiCCC, at the War Room, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, on Monday. The meeting witnessed participation from key officials representing the Hyderabad Collectorate, GHMC, Fire Services, HYDRAA, TGSPDCL, Medical & Health Department, IMD, SDRF, Hyderabad HMWS&SB, and the Police Commissionerates of Cyberabad & Rachakonda, headed by the DG & Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City."

The meeting focused on assessing and enhancing the preparedness for the upcoming monsoon season, with special emphasis on flood monitoring and traffic management at 141 identified waterlogging hotspots within GHMC limits.

Detailed discussions were held on the action plan for power restoration during heavy rainfall, diverting floodwaters to designated nalas, mitigation of seasonal diseases, identification and necessary action on dilapidated structures, deployment of Aapda Mitra volunteers and NGOs for emergency support and promotion and use of SACHET Mobile Application and other government services to ensure public safety.

V B Kamalasan Reddy, IPS (Retd.), Director, TGiCCC, initiated the session and addressed the stakeholders, requesting their cooperation and nomination of capable officers to TGiCCC to form a dedicated Joint Action Team (JAT) and appealing for prompt utilisation of TGiCCC services during the monsoon season.

C V Anand, IPS, Director General and Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City, appealed to all stakeholders to proactively anticipate challenges and pre-deploy teams at vulnerable waterlogging and critical points by the field teams from GHMC, Traffic Police, HMWS&SB, TGSPDCL, HYDRAA, Volunteers, etc. He also appealed for the optimum utilisation of the TGiCCC's advanced facilities and communication system for real-time coordination during disaster and emergency situations.

Y Nagi Reddy, IPS, representing the Fire Services Department, emphasised the need for the Command Control Centre to draft a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) defining the roles and responsibilities of various departments, including Medical and Health, for efficient handling of fire-related incidents during the monsoon.

The high-level officers A V Ranganath, IPS from HYDRAA, Mukunda Rao from Hyderabad Collectorate, N Narsimlu, Director (Operations) from TGSPDCL, Sahadev Ratnakar, CE(M) from GHMC, Dr Gajarao Bhupal, IPS, Jt. CP, Cyberabad, and other officers attended the meeting.

The meeting concluded with a collective commitment by all departments to work in synergy for the safety and well-being of the citizens during the monsoon season. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)