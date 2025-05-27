Mumbai, May 27: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has declared a complete night closure of the Majiwada Flyover to allow ongoing construction of the metro. The closures will take place between 10:00 PM and 5:00 AM from May 28 until May 31. All vehicular movements from Mumbai to Nashik, Ghodbunder, and Bhiwandi will be restricted.

The notice issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Shirsat states that the closures are needed to install columns, jack beams, and rafters at the new Majiwada Metro Station under the Kapurbawdi Traffic Sub-Division. During the closure, a 60-tonne mobile crane will be positioned near the Jupiter Y Junction on the Mumbai-Nashik-Ghodbunder route for heavy lifting work. The TMC encourages motorists to make alternative plans and cooperate with traffic diversions during the announced nights. Mumbai Building Fire: Blaze Erupts on 42nd Floor of Highrise in Byculla, No One Hurt; Videos Show Thick Black Smoke Covering Skies.

Entry Restrictions

Vehicles of all kinds travelling to Ghodbunder, Bhiwandi, and Nashik from Mumbai along the western flank from the Jupiter Y Junction will be entirely barred from entry during the nighttime closure of the Majiwada Flyover. This restriction will take place near the divider at the beginning of the ascent on the bridge in front of the Viviana Mall, and traffic will be turned away before entering the bridge. The transit will be strictly directed to diversion signage and will use alternative routes during the closure. Mumbai: 2 Accidents Lead to Heavy Traffic on Western Express Highway, Videos Show Bumper-to-Bumper Traffic.

Alternate Routes

During the closure, all vehicles that would normally use the Majiwada Flyover are advised to take the slip road in front of Jupiter Hospital. From there, they can continue straight and reach their desired destination via either Kapurbawdi Circle or the Golden Causeway, depending on their intended route. These alternate paths are expected to ease traffic flow and minimise disruption during the metro construction period.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2025 08:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).