Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 5 (ANI): Hyderabad Crime Police on Tuesday arrested one accused in Delhi in the dating fraud case.

As per the complaint, the victim talked to some girls through a dating app called Gigolo Playboy Services and transferred a large amount of money to various bank accounts as directed by the fraudsters. From 2020, he transferred a total amount of Rs 1,53,38,527 to different bank accounts given by the accused.

"The accused who has been identified as Arun, along with his friends Mohit, Deepak, Manjeet, Neetu Solanki and others, had set up a call center in Delhi where he recruited some girls and received calls from them through Gigolo Playboy Services dating app, chatted with them and transferred money getting lured to their sweet words," stated the police.

"The accused Arun used two of his bank accounts in the crime and convinced the victim to transfer an amount of Rs 22 lakhs into one account and Rs 8 lakhs into the other account. Under the supervision of ACP KVM Prasad, K Prasad Rao Inspector along with other staff detected this case," stated further.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Police apprehended two accused for running a fake customer care call centre.

City Police apprehended two accused persons identified as Mohammad Saleem and Mohammad Arifat, who are the residents of Ramathapur, Hyderabad.

According to the police, the accused were running a fake customer care call centre and case under sections 66 C, D IT Act and Sections 419, 420 IPC, have been registered.

"The accused persons Mohammad Saleem and Mohammad Arif jointly created fake google maps in the name of Samsung, LG, Godrej, and Whirlpool brands in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Noida, Vizag, Bangalore and some places in India. Ads of their locations were uploaded and were made to appear in the first option when searched in google there by directing the calls to their numbers," stated the police.

"To receive all these calls about phones were set up in their fake call centre and about 1,000 SIM cards were used in them. These mobile numbers were uploaded in Google Maps and a fake servicing center was shown to exist in the name of branded companies like "Sky Line Customer Care Repair Servicing Center and IFB 1 Global Techno Service" in Ramanthapur. The accused hired some technicians, the calls received from the customers,are forwarded to their technicians who in turn reach the customer's address, as if they were from the original brand Service Centre and thereby cheat the customers. Such customers are charged Rs 2500 to 5000 for each repair which is 30 to 40 per cent above the price charged by the original call centres" stated further. (ANI)

