Hyderabad, Jun 19 (PTI) A Hyderabad-Tirupati SpiceJet flight returned to the city on Thursday shortly after takeoff due to a snag, sources said.

Flight SG 2696, which was scheduled to depart at 6.10 AM, took off at 6.19 AM and was expected to land in Tirupati at 7.40 AM. However, it returned and landed back at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport shortly after takeoff, the sources added.

A statement from the airline was awaited.

