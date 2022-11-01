New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) The Income Tax Department has conducted searches against two major luxury watch sellers in Delhi as part of a tax evasion probe, officials said Tuesday.

The sleuths launched the raids on Monday on the premises of Kapoor Watch Company and Johnson Company and their promoters on Monday, they said.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Fired From Job, Ex-Employee Hacks Couple to Death in Hari Nagar.

Phone calls and email sent by PTI to the two companies did not elicit a response.

The officials said the tax department looked at the account books, sales bills and other documents as part of the searches conducted to probe alleged tax evasion and charges of reported cash sale of watches that are worth a few lakhs.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Confusion Prevails Over Announcement of 'Mangarh Dham' As National Monument.

The two companies have showrooms in prominent Delhi markets and deal in several high-end watches, including that of foreign brands.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)