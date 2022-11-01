New Delhi, November 1: A 38-year-old man, his wife and their domestic help were killed by their former employee and his five to six associates at the couple's residence in West Delhi's Hari Nagar area. The incident occurred on Tuesday morning.

The accused even ransacked the house and took the couple's belongings, including the CCTV camera's DVR to divert police and show it as a robbery bid. The entire conspiracy was unearthed after police nabbed two accused within six hours of the incident. Bengaluru Shocker: Ex-Husband Allegedly Hacks Woman to Death In Front of Her Son.

Meanwhile, a manhunt has been initiated to nab the remaining accused and the main culprit, who wanted to take revenge after being fired from the saloon owned by the couple. The deceased have been identified as Sameer Ahuja, his wife Shalu and their domestic help Sapna. Gujarat Shocker: Man Hacks Wife to Death Over Suspicion of Extramarital Affair in Rajkot, Murder Case Registered.

According to Ghanshyam Bansal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west), a call was received at Hari Nagar police station at about 9.15 a.m. regarding an incident of burglary in a house at Ashok Nagar area following which Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) was dispatched for the spot.

"When police team reached the spot, the bodies of Sameer, Shalu and their maid Sapna were found. Both Shalu and Sapna were found lying dead on the ground floor in a saloon owned by the couple, while Sameer was found lying in a pool of blood on the first floor of the building," said the DCP.

"Throat of both Shalu and Sapna had been slit with sharp-edged weapon and Sameer had multiple injuries on face and head. However, the couple's minor daughter was found alive on the first floor in the hall," said the DCP.

"During investigation, it was revealed that the couple's driver came at around 9 a.m. who found the house ransacked, so he made the PCR call. The inspection of the spot revealed that it was a friendly entry," said the official.

"Keeping in view the sensational crime, multiple teams were formed and CCTV footage of the area scanned. The strategic efforts showed the result when the alleged people were found captured in a CCTV installed nearby. They came on two bikes around 8 a.m.," said the official.

"The accused were also seen rushing in a hurry after committing the crime around 9 a.m. Though they had taken the DVR of the CCTV, the technical analysis of the event established that the main conspirator of the incident visited the house around 10 minutes prior to the visit of the maid Sapna," said the DCP.

"Based on CCTV footage, the police team managed to nab Sachin (19), a resident of Najafgarh and Sujeet (21), a resident of Uttam Nagar in connection with the incident," said the official adding that the main conspirator is still on the run and a manhunt has been initiated to nab him.

Police said that so far, the investigation has revealed that the main accused and his girlfriend were working with Shalu in the saloon and around 10 days ago, due to their unprofessional attitude, they both were sacked.

"Sameer also verbally thrashed them. The main conspirator felt humiliated and planned to take revenge and discussed it with Sujit and Sachin. The accused then roped in other three persons and they all on Tuesday morning came prepared and executed the plan," said the DCP.

"As maid reached the couple's house around 8 a.m, the accused also slit her throat. They took away the laptop, cash and other articles lying in the house," said a police official.

"The Iphone-13 (Pro-Max) of Shalu, weapon of offence and bloodstained towel had been recovered at the instance of the accused persons. Efforts are being made to recover remaining case properties," said the DCP, adding that further investigation is underway.

