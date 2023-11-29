India News | IAG Cargo Open for Partnerships with Indian Carriers, Logistics Players

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Bullish on the growth prospects in India, IAG Cargo is open for partnerships with Indian carriers and logistics players as and when an opportunity comes up, a top official said on Wednesday.
The European entity, which represents the cargo business of five airlines, garners around 10 per cent of its global export revenues from India. IAG Cargo handles the air cargo business of British Airways, Iberia Cargo, Spanish carriers -- Vueling and LEVEL -- and Ireland's Aer Lingus Cargo.
Also Read | Disproportionate Assets Case: Karnataka High Court Allows Deputy CM DK Shivakumar To Withdraw Appeal Petition After State Govt Withdraws Consent for CBI Probe.
In an interview with PTI here, IAG Cargo's Chief Executive Officer David Shepherd said it gets some of the highest load factors from the Indian market, which is seeing a massive growth in diverse industries, including pharmaceuticals and e-commerce.
To a query on whether IAG Group will be looking at partnerships with Indian carriers and logistics players, he said, "certainly, if an opportunity comes up, we will work with a carrier or a logistic provider on the ground...".
Also Read | ‘Bharat Gaurav’ Train Food Poisoning Incident: Meals Not Supplied by Railway Staff or IRCTC Staff, Say Officials.
IAG Cargo is also looking to add more cargo capacity.
Elaborating on the strong performance of the Indian market in terms of cargo business, Shepherd mentioned factors such as fast growth, diversity of export mix, burgeoning middle class economy and strong local customer base of Indian businesses.
He hoped that frequencies of services would increase with the new air services agreement being negotiated between India and the UK.
Currently, it has 112 weekly flights between India and the UK.
"We don't own a cargo aircraft. We are talking about putting cargo onto passenger aircraft... We work very closely with British Airways," Shepherd said, adding that a change to larger aircraft like A350 than the current B787 planes will help in adding additional capacity.
When asked whether IAG Cargo has plans to buy freighters, he replied that there is no intention at this point of time for freighters.
India witnessed an air cargo volume, including exports and imports, of 3.15 million tonnes in the 2022-23 financial year.
Shepherd said that he is "cautiously optimistic" about the air cargo segment for 2024.
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)
India News | IAG Cargo Open for Partnerships with Indian Carriers, Logistics Players
Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Bullish on the growth prospects in India, IAG Cargo is open for partnerships with Indian carriers and logistics players as and when an opportunity comes up, a top official said on Wednesday.
New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Bullish on the growth prospects in India, IAG Cargo is open for partnerships with Indian carriers and logistics players as and when an opportunity comes up, a top official said on Wednesday.
The European entity, which represents the cargo business of five airlines, garners around 10 per cent of its global export revenues from India. IAG Cargo handles the air cargo business of British Airways, Iberia Cargo, Spanish carriers -- Vueling and LEVEL -- and Ireland's Aer Lingus Cargo.
Also Read | Disproportionate Assets Case: Karnataka High Court Allows Deputy CM DK Shivakumar To Withdraw Appeal Petition After State Govt Withdraws Consent for CBI Probe.
In an interview with PTI here, IAG Cargo's Chief Executive Officer David Shepherd said it gets some of the highest load factors from the Indian market, which is seeing a massive growth in diverse industries, including pharmaceuticals and e-commerce.
To a query on whether IAG Group will be looking at partnerships with Indian carriers and logistics players, he said, "certainly, if an opportunity comes up, we will work with a carrier or a logistic provider on the ground...".
Also Read | ‘Bharat Gaurav’ Train Food Poisoning Incident: Meals Not Supplied by Railway Staff or IRCTC Staff, Say Officials.
IAG Cargo is also looking to add more cargo capacity.
Elaborating on the strong performance of the Indian market in terms of cargo business, Shepherd mentioned factors such as fast growth, diversity of export mix, burgeoning middle class economy and strong local customer base of Indian businesses.
He hoped that frequencies of services would increase with the new air services agreement being negotiated between India and the UK.
Currently, it has 112 weekly flights between India and the UK.
"We don't own a cargo aircraft. We are talking about putting cargo onto passenger aircraft... We work very closely with British Airways," Shepherd said, adding that a change to larger aircraft like A350 than the current B787 planes will help in adding additional capacity.
When asked whether IAG Cargo has plans to buy freighters, he replied that there is no intention at this point of time for freighters.
India witnessed an air cargo volume, including exports and imports, of 3.15 million tonnes in the 2022-23 financial year.
Shepherd said that he is "cautiously optimistic" about the air cargo segment for 2024.
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)
WWE Tag Team 2023 Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens Admits Admiring MS Dhoni In An Interview, Video Goes Viral
How To Watch Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming Online? Get Live Streaming Details of ISL 2023–24 Football Match With Time in IST
Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 8 PM Live, Dear Pelican Wednesday Lottery Sambad Result of 29.11.2023, Watch Live Lucky Draw Winners List
Redmi K70 Pro Launched in China With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3: Check Specifications and Other Details of Latest Xiaomi Smartphone Here
Forbes Reveals 10 ‘Most Dubious’ To Feature in Its ‘30 Under 30’ List
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram Wedding: Couple Gets Married in Traditional Meitei Ceremony in Manipur (Watch Videos)
Pro-Khalistan and Bhindranwale Graffiti Painted on Mata Chintpurni Hindu Temple in Himachal Pradesh’s Una, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Says Will Convert State Into Khalistan (Watch Video)
WWE Tag Team 2023 Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens Admits Admiring MS Dhoni In An Interview, Video Goes Viral
How To Watch Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming Online? Get Live Streaming Details of ISL 2023–24 Football Match With Time in IST
Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 8 PM Live, Dear Pelican Wednesday Lottery Sambad Result of 29.11.2023, Watch Live Lucky Draw Winners List
Redmi K70 Pro Launched in China With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3: Check Specifications and Other Details of Latest Xiaomi Smartphone Here
Forbes Reveals 10 ‘Most Dubious’ To Feature in Its ‘30 Under 30’ List
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram Wedding: Couple Gets Married in Traditional Meitei Ceremony in Manipur (Watch Videos)
Pro-Khalistan and Bhindranwale Graffiti Painted on Mata Chintpurni Hindu Temple in Himachal Pradesh’s Una, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Says Will Convert State Into Khalistan (Watch Video)
‘Igas Bagwal’ To Be Celebrated at Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami’s Residence Today To Mark Successful Rescue of 41 Workers Trapped Inside Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarkashi
Salman Khan Death Threat: Bollywood Actor Receives Fresh Threats Through Facebook Post; His Security Has Been Reviewed, Says Mumbai Police
Bharat Gaurav Train Food Poisoning: 40 Passengers Fall Sick After Eating Food on Chennai-Pune Train (Watch Video)
Christmas 2023: White House National Christmas Tree, Which Fell Due to Wind, Restored Ahead of Lighting Ceremony by US President Joe Biden (Watch Video)
Madras High Court Quashes Proceedings Against Protesting Teachers, Says ‘Right To Protest Peacefully Significant Feature of a Democratic Country Like India’
Editor's Choice
Gujarat Shocker: Man Bites Lover’s Minor Daughter on Abdomen, Thrashes Her Brutally With Roller Pin, Victim Dies After Suffering Haemorrhage in Jamnagar
Mumbai: Man Who Set Couple on Fire in Kandivali Arrested for Double Murder After 22 Years From Pune
Gujarat Shocker: Man Attacks Woman With Knife After She Refuses to Marry Off Her Daughter With Him in Surat, Arrested
Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jayanti 2023 Date in India: Know the Significance and History of the Day That Marks the 554th Birth Anniversary of the Founder of Sikhism
Editor's Choice
Gujarat Shocker: Man Bites Lover’s Minor Daughter on Abdomen, Thrashes Her Brutally With Roller Pin, Victim Dies After Suffering Haemorrhage in Jamnagar
Mumbai: Man Who Set Couple on Fire in Kandivali Arrested for Double Murder After 22 Years From Pune
Gujarat Shocker: Man Attacks Woman With Knife After She Refuses to Marry Off Her Daughter With Him in Surat, Arrested
Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jayanti 2023 Date in India: Know the Significance and History of the Day That Marks the 554th Birth Anniversary of the Founder of Sikhism
Trending Topics