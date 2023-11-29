Bengaluru, November 29: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday allowed Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar to withdraw his petition challenging the CBI probe against him in the disproportionate assets case following the Congress government's move to withdraw consent for the probe.

A division bench of Chief Justice P.B. Varale and Justice Krishna S Dixit stated that it can’t comment upon the government’s decision to withdraw the consent to the CBI probe. It also stated that BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s petition in this regard seeking interference of the court also can’t be considered. Karnataka Govt Ads Are Not Violation of Model Code of Conduct: Deputy CM Shivakumar.

Yatnal had challenged the Congress government's decision to withdraw the consent to the CBI probe. Counsel had maintained that the government can’t withdraw the FIR, only the court under CrPC's Section 482 can quash the FIR. The bench stated that the CBI could go forward with the FIR matter.

While counsel for CBI submitted that the government’s decision was motivated to protect the interest of Shivakumar, senior counsel Kapil Sibal, who represented the state government, stated that the process of initiation of the CBI probe against Shivakumar was invalid. Shivakumar declined to comment on the high court order.

Responding to reporters’ questions on the issue at the Bengaluru Tech Summit, he said: "I do not want to comment on court matters without going through the order and discussing it with my lawyers. I was at the Bengaluru Tech Summit and I am not aware of the High Court order. DK Shivakumar Accuses KCR of Running Government from Farmhouse, Says People Yearning for Change.

"I haven’t done anything wrong. I was given all this trouble because I stood by my party. Media is aware of all developments. I have put up with all the troubles. For all the troubles they gave me, people have answered them in Karnataka. If they give me more trouble in the future, people are there and God is there. I am grateful to all the people who have stood by me," he added.

Asked about Yatnal filing an appeal in the High Court against him, he said: "I am watching his behaviour and actions. I will respond to all this at an appropriate time." Yatnal, on his side, said that he would wait for the CBI’s move in this regard and then decide future course of action.

