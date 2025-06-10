Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 10 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard ships Samudra Prahari and Sachet are fighting a fire off the Kerala coast where the Singapore-flagged vessel caught fire after an explosion on Monday.

According to the statement shared by PRO Defence Kochi, the Coast Guard Dornier aircraft is conducting aerial surveillance to assess the situation, and the ICGS Samarth is expected to join the efforts shortly to augment them.

https://x.com/DefencePROkochi/status/1932337838554837317

In a post on X, PRO Defence Kochi wrote, "Aerial view of ICGS #SamudraPrahari #Sachet in the area fighting fire. #Samarth will be joining shortly to augment the efforts. CG Dornier continues aerial surveillance."

Earlier today, four crew members were reported missing and five injured after an explosion under deck was reported onboard MV WAN HAI 503 while it was on passage from Colombo to Nhava Sheva. Indian Coast Guard ships have been deployed for firefighting and rescue operations.

According to the Indian Coast Guard, following the explosion on Monday, four crew members were reported missing, and five others sustained injuries. The vessel was carrying containerised cargo and had a total crew 22 onboard. CGDO on task diverted for assessment

Indian Coast Guard units were immediately diverted for assessment and assistance. ICGS Rajdoot off New Mangalore, ICGS Arnvesh off Kochi, and ICGS Sachet off Agatti have been diverted for assistance.

In a post on X, the Indian Coast Guard said an ICG aircraft assessed the scene and dropped an air-droppable.

"Quick response by India Coast Guard after explosion on Singapore-flagged MV WAN HAI 503, 130 NM NW of Kerala coast. ICG aircraft assessed the scene & dropped air-droppable. 04 ICG ships diverted for rescue."

Fires and explosions have been reported from mid-ships to the container bay ahead of the accommodation block. The forward-bay fire is under control, but thick smoke continues to be observed. The vessel is listing approximately 10-15 degrees to port, and additional containers have been reported overboard.

Indian Coast Guard ships Samudra Prahari and Sachet are conducting fire-fighting operations and boundary cooling, while ICG ship Samarth, along with salvors, is being deployed from Kochi.

Further updates will follow, the Coast Guard PRO added. (ANI)

