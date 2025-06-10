Come June, the biggest topic of conversation for one and all is about Back To School. Adults are busy drowning in its nostalgia, while the students themselves are busy in the hustle and bustle of the season and trying to beat the blues of the holidays ending with the power of humour. This is the reason that Funny WhatsApp statuses for students grow extremely popular around this time in life. Whether you are a student who has just grappled with your results or someone who is all excited about going back to your classes and friends, these jokes, funny quotes, hilarious back-to-school messages, witty sayings and punchlines are laugh out loud good! CBSE Results 2025 Funny Memes Go Viral!

Posting funny status on WhatsApp and stories on other social media platforms is a common practice that helps us to disengage and relax, with minimal effort. This is especially helpful for students, whose lives are usually packed with endless deadlines, assignments and study work and barely any time or money to access other recreational activities. These humour-filled tidbits help add some relief to their otherwise chaotic life and also give them a chance to engage with each other in a non-academic conversation. Get Ready for a Laugh Riot With Hilarious Pi Meme Templates, Jokes and Instagram Posts To Celebrate Fun Math Humour.

These engagements are bound to increase multifold as schools begin again and students try their best to go back to the grind while also trying to find some respite in the momentary laughs. Here are some funny quotes for WhatsApp statuses for students that can help us enter the new school year with some cheers.

Quote Reads: “School Is a Building Which Has Four Walls With Tomorrow Inside.” Lon Watters

Quote Reads: “If You Think Your Teachers Are Tough, Wait ’Til You Get a Boss.” Bill Gates

Quote Reads: “I Like a Teacher Who Gives You Something To Take Home To Think About Besides Homework.” Lily Tomlin

Quote Reads: “A Sense of Curiosity Is Nature’s Original School of Education.” Smiley Blanton

Quote Reads: “School Is the Easiest Job You’ll Ever Have.” Marty Klazmer

Quote Reads: “Respect Your Parents. They Passed School Without ChatGPT.”

Quote Reads: “It’s Not That I Hate School. I Just Hate Waking Up Early in the Morning.” Unknown

Quote Reads: “You Can Never Be Overdressed or Overeducated.” Oscar Wilde

We hope these posts help you to bring the perfect blend of sarcasm and sass into your conversations. While a more newer way of expression, it is still an important way to communicate and is sure to be cherished by many.

