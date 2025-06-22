New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): The Centre of Excellence for Inborn Errors of Immunity (IEIs) at the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Immunohaematology (ICMR-NIIH) is emerging as a critical national and international hub for the diagnosis and management of rare immune disorders.

The centre currently supports around 150 hospitals in India and extends its expertise to countries including Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, the UAE, and the United States.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Dr Manisha Madkaikar, Director of ICMR-NIIH and ICMR-CRMCH, highlighted the global reach of the centre's expertise.

"Beyond India, our services have helped patients from countries like the UAE. We actively collaborate with global institutions, including leading centres in the USA, for access to specialised functional assays that aid in confirming genetic diagnoses," she said.

Dr Madkaikar noted that the Department of Pediatric Immunology at ICMR-NIIH has developed a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to diagnosing IEIs.

"Our Centre of Excellence offers comprehensive diagnostic services and is at the forefront of both research and clinical testing for children suspected to have immune deficiencies," she added.

Elaborating on the advanced diagnostic capabilities, Dr Madkaikar explained that the centre employs cutting-edge tools such as flow cytometry-based assays and advanced genetic testing. These technologies accurately identify a wide spectrum of immune system disorders, ensuring timely diagnosis and intervention.

Importantly, the centre also offers prenatal diagnostic services for at-risk families, empowering them to make informed reproductive decisions and pursue early interventions when needed.

As a national referral hub, the centre supports over 50 medical colleges across India by offering specialised diagnostic tests and expert consultations to clinicians handling complex pediatric immunology cases.

Dr Madkaikar emphasised that the centre also plays a vital role in training healthcare professionals and fostering research in the domain.

The ICMR-NIIH Centre of Excellence for IEIs continues to stand as a symbol of hope and innovation, bridging global collaborations and strengthening India's healthcare response to rare immune disorders. (ANI)

