Ferozepur (Punjab) [India], September 7 (ANI): Inspector General of Border Security Force (BSF) Punjab Frontier, Atul Fulzele, visited flood-affected border villages and posts on the Ferozepur border to review the flood situation and assess the ongoing relief measures, according to a release on Sunday.

IG Atul Fulzele visited several flood-affected border villages, including Pritam Singh Wala, Pachharian, Palla Megha, Jakhrawan, Basti Ramlal, Kamlewala Dulchike and Kilche, and reviewed the extent of damage caused by the flood. He also interacted with local villagers and assured them of the BSF's prompt and continuous support.

While visiting Medical camps being organised by the BSF, he urged local residents to fully avail the free medical and veterinary facilities through such camps which are planned daily for next few days across the flood-affected villages along the Punjab border, the release said.

The IG commended the tireless efforts of BSF troops engaged in rescue and relief operations despite adverse conditions. His visit provided a significant morale boost to BSF personnel deployed on frontlines in challenging circumstances, the release added.

In flood-affected Punjab, the Indian Army conducted a relief operation in the Fazilika district on Saturday. As a part of the operation, the army continues to provide relief materials and rescue people from the impacted areas. Furthermore, the Indian Army has also established medical camps to treat patients affected by the flood.

As of Saturday, 46 people have lost their lives due to floods in Punjab, according to the officials.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said that nearly 2,000 villages and over four lakh people have been affected.

He said that 24 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and two teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are on the ground, supported by 144 boats and a state government helicopter.

He added that the Revenue Department has released Rs 71 crore for relief efforts. (ANI)

