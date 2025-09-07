Mumbai, September 7: Thousands of devotees took to the streets as Lalbaugcha Raja was taken for the visarjan procession in Mumbai. Anant Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Industries Limited, also took part in the 'visarjan procession' in Mumbai's Girgaon Chowpatty. The 'visarjan procession' for the immersion of the Lord Ganesh idol of Lalbaugcha Raja pandal had begun in Mumbai on Saturday, marking the end of the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.

A massive crowd of devotees gathered in the 'visarjan procession' of the Lord Ganesh idol. The sound of dhol and nagada filled the air as devotees joyfully participated in the procession. Devotees across all big cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, and Hyderabad, participated in the last day of the grand celebration. On this occasion, Union Minister Piyush Goyal performed Ganpati visarjan, the immersion of the idol of Lord Ganesh, at Bhujale Talao at Malad West in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Ganesh Visarjan 2025: A Look at Grand Celebrations As Devotees Across India Take Part in Immersion of Ganpati Idols on Anant Chaturdashi.

Sharing the visuals on X on Saturday, Piyush Goyal wrote, "Jai Shri Ganesh. Today (September 6), the idol of Lord Shri Ganesh Ji, the destroyer of obstacles, was immersed in Bhujale Talao. I wish that his blessings remain on the entire world and the feeling of brotherhood spreads in the society." The Union Minister also participated in a Ganpati visarjan event in Borivali West. "Vakratunda Mahakaya Suryakoti Samaprabha, Nirvighnam kuru me deva sarvakaryeshu sarvada // With this same auspicious wish, today (September 6), I participated in the Ganpati Visarjan in Borivali West and prayed to Lord Ganesha ji for happiness for every family member," Goyal wrote in a social media post.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde attended the Ganpati visarjan at Mumbai's Girgaon Chowpatty and showered flower petals at the procession. Praising the preparations by the local administration, police, and the municipal corporation, CM Fadnavis highlighted how, due to the proper arrangements, the Ganesh procession across different cities went along peacefully.

"In Mumbai, Pune, and throughout various parts of Maharashtra, Lord Ganesh's procession is ongoing peacefully. The Police department, Municipal Corporation, and local administration have made very good arrangements," Fadnavis said. He also expressed the bittersweet feeling of seeing 'bappa' leave after 10 days of festivities, but also realised how next year Lord Ganesh will be coming back. Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Grand Farewell to Ganapati Bappa Amid Huge Processions in Mumbai (Watch Videos).

Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Idol Taken for Visarjan

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Anant Ambani, Director, Reliance Industries Limited, also takes part in the 'visarjan procession' for the immersion of the Lord Ganesh idol of Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in Mumbai. Visuals from Girgaon Chowpatty. pic.twitter.com/h5bRnxbDB7 — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2025

Anant Ambani Also Takes Part in ‘Visarjan Procession’

VIDEO | Mumbai: Emotions run high as the grand Lalbaugcha Raja procession reaches Girgaum Chowpatty for immersion. Devotees gather in large numbers, singing, chanting, and celebrating the beloved Ganesh idol one last time before the visarjan. Executive Director, Reliance… pic.twitter.com/PVHUryBKkZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 7, 2025

"Ganeshotsav was celebrated very well for 10 days in Maharashtra. When Ganesh ji is immersed, there is a little sadness that 'Bappa' is leaving us after 10 days. But there is also happiness that Ganesh ji will come again next year," CM Fadnavis said. 'Ganpati Visarjan' is observed on the 10th day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which concludes on Anant Chaturdashi, marking a 10-day celebration dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

