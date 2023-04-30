New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): An Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) delegation on Sunday, submitted a memorandum to IGNOU Vice-Chancellor, demanding the open university to start offering distance courses in Indian and regional-tribal languages.

The delegation was led by ABVP general secretary Yagyavalkya Shukla, and they submitted the memorandum to IGNOU vice-chancellor Professor Nageswara Rao.

"ABVP has demanded that along with Indian languages, courses in tribal and regional languages should also be started for distance education and quality course material should be prepared for the same so that education can be made accessible easily for students speaking regional Indian and tribal languages," ABVP stated in a press release.

It stated that 'remarkable' efforts are being made to develop course materials and books in several Indian languages for medical, pharmacy, and engineering courses.

ABVP further stated that based on 'extensive discussions' with students, it is of the opinion that the introduction of distance learning in regional and tribal languages will result in an increase in enrolment into higher education as working youth from tribal and rural areas will no longer face linguistic barriers in learning.

The ABVP national general secretary said, "Languages are not only a medium of communication, but also a carrier of culture. Today, with the implementation of the National Education Policy, changes are taking place on a large scale with the introduction of courses in Indian languages".

Shukla added, "If distance education courses in tribal and regional languages are launched, an enormous proportion of the nation's young population will be able to acquire good quality education. ABVP expects that all educational institutions that provide distance education, including the Indira Gandhi National Open University, will take constructive measures in this regard". (ANI)

