Patna, April 30: The Bihar Public Service Commission, BPSC has released the admit card for the 68th mains exam 2023. Candidates can download the Mains examination admit card from the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. BPSC 68th Main Exam 2023 registration process ended on April 20, 2023.

The exams will be conducted on May 12, May 17 and May 18. The candidates have to appear for four papers during main (written) exam. On May 12, there will be General Studies paper 1 from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.

There are two papers on May 17 two papers— General studies paper 2 from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and General Hindi from 2 pm to 5 pm. And, on May 18, there will be two papers— Essay from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and optional paper from 2 pm to 4 pm.

BPSC 68th Main Exam 2023: How to Download Admit Card

Visit the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in Log in to your account Your BPSC 68th Main exam admit card will be displayed on the screen Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

BPSC will conduct it's 68th mains exam on May 12, 17, and 18. The prelims exam was conducted on February 12. Over 2.5 lakh candidates took the prelims exam. The results were declared on March 27. A total of 3,590 candidates were qualified for the main exam.

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the BPSC 68th Prelims exam, BPSC 68th Mains exam, and BPSC 68th Interview. Candidates are advised to keep a track of the official website for the latest updates.

