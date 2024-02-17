India News | IIT Guwahati Formalises Collaboration with Deori Tribe

Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 17 (ANI): Recognising the paramount importance of cultural preservation and socio-economic upliftment, the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, is extending its support to marginalised communities and indigenous tribes in the state of Assam.

Recently, the Institute initiated collaboration with the Deori community, aiming to harness technology and research partnerships to empower the community and safeguard its rich cultural heritage.

Prof. Vimal Katiyar, Dean, Research & Development; Prof. Parameswar K. Iyer, Dean PRBR, and Prof. Uday S. Dixit, Head, Centre for Indian Knowledge Systems from IIT Guwahati, recently attended the Joidaam Mechu (Joydam festival) 2024 held at Bamsenia village, Gogamukh, Assam, on the invitation of Bimal Borah, Minister of Industries, Commerce & PE Deptt, Government of Assam; and Bhairab Deori, Chairman, Deori Autonomous Council to formalize collaboration between the Deori community and IIT Guwahati.

These joint endeavours will prioritise the documentation and preservation of artifacts, indigenous food practices, traditional attire, musical instruments, and unique Deori languages and dialects.

Speaking about this pioneering collaborative initiative, Prof. Parameswar K. Iyer, Dean PRBR, IIT Guwahati, said, "IIT Guwahati is honoured to be part of this transformative collaboration with the Deori Tribe. By preserving their rich heritage and empowering the community, we are not only safeguarding cultural treasures but also fostering sustainable development for generations to come."

Prof. Iyer further added, "This partnership exemplifies IIT Guwahati's commitment to inclusive growth and underscores the importance of harnessing technology and research to address pressing social justice and societal challenges as part of the Indian Knowledge System."

Speaking about activities that the Centre for Indian Knowledge Systems can initiate with the Deori Community, Prof. Uday S. Dixit, Head, CIKS, IIT Guwahati, mentioned the preservation and promotion of Deori language and heritage as vital endeavours to safeguard the rich cultural legacy of the community.

Speaking about this unique initiative, Prof. Rajeev Ahuja, Officiating Director, IIT Guwahati, mentioned, "The institute has been actively pursuing research and activities related to Indian Knowledge System on various topics and this unique initiative by the institute will provide a great opportunity to conduct critical studies on Deori community."

Several aspects related to the culture, heritage and tradition with this community were elaborately discussed and preliminary work related to it has already been initiated with regards to scientifically documenting the traditional attires, food and natural resources, herbs and medicines, farming practices, day-to-day tools and practices, etc. With the Deori language on the brink of extinction, IIT Guwahati's intervention seeks to provide substantial attention to its preservation. Through the integration of technology, the Institute aims to promote and safeguard the language and traditions, while also documenting and archiving cultural practices, traditions, symbols, and artefacts intrinsic to the community.

Furthermore, discussions during the festival encompassed the Institute's potential support for infrastructure development projects, skill enhancement programs, entrepreneurship initiatives, educational endeavours, and the conservation of vital natural resources pivotal to the Deori community's sustenance.

Moreover, the Institute has expressed keen interest in comprehending the intricacies of the unique Deori GAMUSA, with plans underway to preserve and patent its unique patterns, weaves, and colours, work for which has already been initiated.

Additionally, explorations into the utilisation of natural colouring agents for the Deori GAMUSA are underway to further accentuate its cultural significance.

