Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): Union Minister for Education and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday laid the foundation stone of BVR Mohan Reddy School of Innovation and Entrepreneurship (BVRSCIENT) at IIT Hyderabad, which, he said, would play a major role in building brand India globally.

Pradhan said that India is going to play a leading role in the fourth industrial revolution. "IIT Hyderabad will play a major role in building the brand India globally and in carving out a better and prosperous future, especially during the AmritKaal. We have to fulfil the Prime Minister's vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat," said Pradhan.

Also Read | CBI Arrests SBI Officer for Taking Bribe to Disburse Loan Under Govt Scheme for … – Latest Tweet by ANI Digital.

On this occasion, IITH has also exchanged an MoU with English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) to get support. It will help prepare students for upcoming global opportunities on the way via various UG and PG programs at IITH with eminent global academic and industrial partners.

The Minister further said that India cannot be just a consuming nation.

Also Read | UGC NET Admit Card 2022: UGC NET Exam Hall Tickets Likely To Be Released Soon on ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Know Steps To Download.

"We have to innovate and establish our own models for achieving self-sufficiency as well as for furthering global welfare," he added.

He urged IIT Hyderabad to redefine its role to fulfil societal needs and also provide affordable global solutions.

The Minister stated that National Education Policy 2020 (NEP2020) is a roadmap to situate India among the top in the new emerging world order.

He suggested that IIT Hyderabad must endeavour to provide education and skilling in frontier areas, encourage risk-taking, transform job-seekers into job-creators and establish new parameters of excellence.

He said that skilling is a lifelong process and NEP 2020 emphasises integrating skill development into the education system.

Minister suggested IIT Hyderabad and experts from the industry to establish a world-class skill development centre at IITH for harnessing IR 4.0 and 21st-century job markets.

He expressed his confidence that IITH with its thrust on research and innovation will be a role model for emerging and global economies.

The Minister thanked BVR Mohan Reddy from Cyient and Anil Chalamasetty from Greenko for taking responsibility and donating generously for strengthening research activities at IITH and also for placing the institute at the forefront of innovation and entrepreneurship.

He also witnessed a landmark MoU for the first-of-its-kind Greenko School of Sustainable Science and Technology at IIT Hyderabad.

The infrastructure inaugurated today is a part of the campus development project under the broader India-Japan collaboration through the JICA. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)