Roorkee (Uttarakhand) [India], September 13 (ANI): An IIT-Roorkee professor was found dead inside his apartment here on Monday, police said.

Kailash Chand Gupta, professor in the Chemistry department, who used to live in the fifth floor apartment, was found dead on a chair.

Another professor from the neighbourhood had informed the security administration on Monday of a strong odour emanating from his neighbour's flat. Professor Gupta was not seen by anyone for the last 4-5 days, police said.

After the administration informed the Roorkee police, cops reached the spot and broke open the door of Professor Kailash's flat. The professor was found dead in his chair. The body was sent for post-mortem.

Professor Kailash was 63 years old. Professor Gupta was unmarried and used to live alone in the flat, police said.

Dr Yogendra Singh Rawat, the SSP of Haridwar told ANI that the professor's body was found inside the apartment and it had been sent for post-mortem.

"After looking at the body, it seems it is 4-5 days old. He was inside the room for the last few days and he was found dead on his chair. We have sent the body for post-mortem so that the actual reason for his death can be ascertained," the Haridwar SSP said. (ANI)

