Shillong, Dec 20 (PTI) Meghalaya High Court has ordered the immediate transfer of East Jaintia Hills SP Jagpal Dhanoa for his failure to curb illegal coal mining and transportation activities in the district despite being posted since 2021, officials said on Wednesday.

Acting Chief Justice HS Thangkhiew and Justice W Diengdoh said an interim report submitted by former judge BK Katakey reflects that the superintendent of police is perhaps ineffective in stemming the illegal activities.

Also Read | Cybercrime in India: 761 Cyber Threat Detections in Country per Minute in 2023, Says Report.

"On the failure of the SP as can be made out from the 19th interim report, it is therefore directed that he should be immediately transferred from the present post and another competent officer be placed in-charge of the district immediately."

The high court observed that he should have been "alive and well acquainted" with what was going on in the district.

Also Read | Parliament Winter Session 2023: Lok Sabha Passes Criminal Law Bills To Replace IPC, CrPC, Indian Evidence Act.

It added that the deputy commissioner and the superintendent of police who are at the ground in the district are expected to ensure that the rule of law is maintained and the directions of the court are honoured.

The bench has also directed the home department and the DGP to take "immediate action" in this matter as a one-man committee of the court headed by former judge BK Katakey in his 19th interim report specifically mentioned about the coal dumps found in Byndihati close to the national highway in the district.

Katakey has been appointed by the Meghalaya High Court to head a committee for recommending measures to be taken by the state in compliance with the directions issued by the Supreme Court and NGT, including the sale of already extracted coal.

The National Green Tribunal had issued a blanket ban on transportation and unscientific mining of coal in Meghalaya since 2014. The Supreme Court has upheld the ban and allowed transportation of assessed and inventories of about 32 lakh MT of coal dumps while the high court is monitoring the activities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)