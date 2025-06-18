Shravasti (UP), Jun 18 (PTI) Four madrasas, allegedly built on government land, were razed on Wednesday here, officials said.

The demolition was ordered by the Jamuhna tehsildar (revenue officer) on May 28, an official statement said.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Air India Crash: Lone Survivor Vishwash Kumar Ramesh out of Hospital, Attends Brother's Last Rites.

Two of the madrasas were located on government land in the Fatehpur Bangai village, while a third, Madrasa Gausia Tajul Uloom, in Rampur Basti, was voluntarily dismantled by its management.

Similarly, in Nagai village, under the same gram panchayat, the Madrasa Gausia Faizane Raza Shamshul was also voluntarily razed by the management.

Also Read | Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Member Arrested: Ahmedabad Crime Branch Apprehends History Sheeter Manoj Aka Chakki Shankarlal Salvi From Rajasthan's Udaipur After 3-Year Hunt.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)