New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed his sorrow at the death of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday, calling him as an illustrious political leader.

The 82-year-old socialist leader died at a Gurugram hospital on Monday morning after a prolonged illness.

"Deeply pained by the passing away of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji. He was an illustrious political leader who dedicated his life to the service of the people," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Dhankhar.

Former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu also expressed his grief at the former defence minister's demise.

"I had a long association with Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav over many years. He was a stalwart in national politics & an earthy leader of the masses," Naidu tweeted.

