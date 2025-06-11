New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): The International Labour Organization (ILO) has acknowledged the significant progress made by India in expanding social protection coverage under 11 years of Modi government.

According to the ILO's dashboard, over 94 crore people, or 64.3% of India's population, are now covered under at least one social protection benefit. In 2015, this figure was just 19%.

DG ILO praised India's focused welfare policies for the poor and labour class under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

It is important to note that the present figure reflects only Phase I of the data pooling exercise. This phase focused on beneficiary data of Central sector schemes and women-centric schemes in selected 8 States.

With Phase II and further consolidation underway, it is expected that India's total social protection coverage will soon surpass the 100-crore mark upon verification of additional schemes by the ILO.

India is also the first country globally to update its 2025 social protection coverage data in the ILOSTAT database, reinforcing its leadership in digital governance and transparency in welfare systems.

Union Minister of Labour and Employment Dr Mansukh Mandaviya is leading an Indian delegation to Geneva, Switzerland, from 10th to 12th June 2025 to participate in the 113th session of the International Labour Conference (ILC) of the ILO.

In a post on X, he shared, "Delivered the National Statement at the Plenary Session of the 113th International Labour Conference at ILO, Geneva. Deliberated on relevant and critical issues shaping the future of work including: New standards on protecting workers from biological hazards, Advancing decent work in the platform economy, Fostering innovative strategies for formalising the informal economy."

"Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, India has laid a strong foundation for inclusive and sustainable economic growth," he added. (ANI)

