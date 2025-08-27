East Champaran (Bihar) [India], August 27 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain on Wednesday slammed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, stating that the "vote chori" word is imaginary and cannot be found in the dictionary.

The BJP leader said that the Congress party have fallen in love with words "chor" and "chori".

"Congress has no issue to raise against the government. So, they focus only on one issue, which is an imaginary word 'vote chori,' not even found in the dictionary. They fell in love with the words 'Chor' and 'Chori.' Using these words, they are making allegations against PM Modi," Shahnawaz Hussain told ANI.

The former Bihar minister stated that during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Congress gave the slogan "Chowkidaar Chor Hai" but was given a befitting reply by the people. He further accused Rahul Gandhi of making nonsensical statements and mentioned that he is misleading the country.

"During the 2019 elections, they raised the slogan of 'Chowkidar chor hai,' and people gave them a befitting reply. Now, they are disrespecting the people's mandate by alleging vote theft... By making such nonsense statements, Rahul Gandhi is misleading the country and inciting people to revolt against the government. His entire Yatra is failing, and he is unable to gather the crowd," he said.

Earlier today, the 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' began in Bihar's Muzaffarpur where Rahul Gandhi was joined by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and CPI (ML) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and DMK MP Kanimozhi and others.

The 16-day 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, involving Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, aims to raise awareness about alleged irregularities in the voter list, which opposition leaders have termed a case of 'vote chori' (vote theft). Covering over 1,300 km across 20 districts, the yatra is scheduled to conclude in Patna on September 1.

Bihar Assembly elections are expected later this year, although the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not announced an official date.

While the NDA, comprising the BJP, JD(U), and LJP, aims to continue its tenure in Bihar, the INDIA bloc, comprising the RJD, Congress, and left parties, seeks to oust Nitish Kumar. In the current Bihar Assembly of 243 members, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) consists of 131 with the BJP having 80 MLAs, JD(U)-45, HAM(S)-4, with the support of 2 Independent Candidates.

The Opposition's INDIA Bloc has a strength of 111 members with RJD leading with 77 MLAs, Congress-19, CPI(ML)-11, CPI(M)-2 and CPI-2. (ANI)

