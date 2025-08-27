Mumbai, August 27: The Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government is reportedly planning to increase the maximum working hours of employees in private establishments. The state government will raise the maximum number of working hours to 10 from the present nine. This comes as the state government is proposing to make important changes in the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2017.

The 2017 law controls the number of working hours for employees in places including shops, hotels and entertainment venues, among others. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the labour department showed a presentation regarding the proposal to the state cabinet during a meeting on Tuesday, August 26. Although the matter was discussed, those close to the development said that the Fadnavis-led cabinet has sought more clarity on the proposed move. Maharashtra Govt to Reduce Working Hours of Women Police Personnel to 8 Hours.

The report further claimed that the labour department has proposed to make around five major changes in the 2017 legislation, with the increase in working hours being the most significant. "No adult worker will be required or allowed to work in any establishment for more than 10 hours on any day," the proposed amendment in section 12 of the 2017 Act stated. In addition to hiking working hours to 10, the labour department also stated that an adult should be allowed to work for more than six hours at a stretch only if a half-hour break is included.

At present, the longest working hour stretch that an employee works is five hours. Among the five major changes proposed by the department is the move to raise the period of overtime for an employee from 125 hours to 144 hours in three months. As of today, the maximum working hours in a day are capped at 10.5 hours (including overtime). The labour department has proposed to increase this to 12 hours. Maharashtra Govt Allows State Employees To Reach Office 30 Minutes Late To Ease Rush in Mumbai Local Trains, Private Sector Adjustments Also on Table As Overcrowding Sparks Safety Alarms.

That said, the department has also proposed removing the maximum working hours of 12 per day in case of urgent work, thus setting no cap on the limit to work hours. If approved and passed, the proposed changes to the 2017 Act will apply to establishments employing at least 20 employees or more. For now, the legislation applies to establishments with 10 or more employees.

