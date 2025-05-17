New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued rainfall and thunderstorm activity across several regions of the country over the next five days.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, IMD scientist Akhil Srivastava pointed out that southern India, especially the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka, will experience persistent rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds for the next five days.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana May 2025 Instalment Date: When Will Maharashtra Women Beneficiaries Receive 11th Kist of INR 1,500 Under Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme?.

Similar weather conditions are expected to prevail over Central India.

"The Northeastern parts of the country will also continue to receive rainfall for the next five days," Srivastava said, adding that parts of Northwestern India are likely to see thunderstorm activity in the coming days, coupled with heatwave conditions.

Also Read | Pakistan, India Should Sit Down at the Table Like Peaceful Neighbours and Settle Their Outstanding Issues: PM Shehbaz Sharif.

In eastern India, especially in the states of Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh, the weather is set to remain hot and humid.

However, residents in the national capital may find some relief from the heat.

"We expect thunderstorm activity to develop over Delhi in the evening today and tomorrow. Light rainfall is expected, and due to this, the temperature might fall to around 37 to 39 degrees Celsius," Srivastava said.

The changing weather patterns come amid rising concerns over heat waves in several northern states.

Meanwhile, rising temperatures in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad has led to an increase in people getting admitted in hospitals.

Senior Consultant Medical, V Singh, said that children being admitted to hospitals have been suffering from typhoid, fever, loose motion, col,d, and cough.

"Summers have started, and at this time, children suffer from typhoid, fever, loose motion, and cold and cough," Singh told ANI.

He further advised people to avoid the consumption of food from outside.

"Since the outside food is adulterated, our suggestion is to avoid it because some people mix such things that are not good for health... Around 200 patients are coming in and 25-30 children are being admitted..." he further added.

Dr. Rajendra of the ACMS District Hospital, Moradabad, stated that the count of patients with vomiting and diarrhoea had increased.

"Patients with vomiting and diarrhoea have increased a bit due to the heat, but it is not enough now that everyone is being seen in the OPD... Around 2200-2500 patients come in each day in the hospital OPD with different kinds of ailments... Around 90-100 patients are admitted as well. Summers have started, but have not caused a massive effect till now, it is manageable," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)