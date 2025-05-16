Mumbai, May 16: With half of May already gone, the eligible beneficiaries of Maharashtra’s Ladki Bahin Yojana are eagerly waiting to receive the May 2025 instalment. According to reports, the Mahayuti government’s Ladki Bahin Yojana, which provides women with a monthly financial aid of INR 1,500, is set to release its May instalment soon. However, an official announcement is yet to be made.

The Maharashtra government’s ambitious Ladki Bahin Yojana, aimed at supporting women financially, has so far disbursed ten monthly instalments of INR 1,500 each to eligible beneficiaries. Now, there is good news for those awaiting the next payout. According to official sources, the 11th instalment is expected to be deposited into beneficiaries’ accounts within the next two weeks, bringing further relief to thousands of women across the state. Ladki Bahin Yojana Account Fraud: Mumbai Police Bust Racket Involved in Fraudulent Opening of Bank Accounts in Name of Maharashtra Govt’s Cash Scheme for Women, 3 Arrested.

Ladki Bahin Yojana May 2025 Instalment Date

Under the Maharashtra government’s Ladki Bahin Yojana, most monthly instalments have consistently been deposited between the 25th and 30th of each month. However, the 10th instalment for April was delayed slightly, reaching beneficiaries' accounts on May 2. As of today, May 16, anticipation is building among beneficiary women regarding the 11th instalment. According to media reports, the next payment is likely to be credited within the next 14 days, by May 30. However, the state government has not yet issued an official confirmation on the exact date of disbursement.

Know How to apply for Ladki Bahin Yojana

Women who are unable to apply for Ladki Bahin Yojana online can submit their applications online or offline at designated centres, including Anganwadi Sevikas, Supervisors, Head Sevikas, Setu Suvidha Kendras, Gram Sevikas, Community Resource Persons (CRPs), ASHA Sevikas, Ward Officers, City Mission Managers (CMMs), Municipal Balwadi Sevikas, Help Desk Heads, and Aaple Sarkar Seva Kendras. No application fee will be charged. Ladki Bahin Yojana Big Announcement: Eligible Women in Maharashtra May Soon Get Loans up to INR 40,000, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Says.

Applicants must provide their name, date of birth, and address exactly as they appear on their Aadhaar card. They should also key in their bank details and mobile numbers correctly.

The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana is a welfare initiative launched by the Maharashtra government to provide financial assistance to women and foster economic independence and social security. Under this scheme, eligible women aged between 21 and 65 will receive INR 1,500 per month through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2025 11:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).