New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in Gujarat on Thursday and issued a red alert for it.

The weather department has also issued an orange colour alert for Goa, coastal and central Maharashtra for the same day.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Gujarat on Thursday, the IMD said.

Mumbai and coastal Maharashtra received heavy rains resulting in flooding in low-lying areas on Wednesday. The IMD had issued a red alert for coastal Maharashtra for Wednesday.

