New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Citing close and friendly relations between India and New Zealand, President Droupadi Murmu Monday said there is immense potential for enhancing educational cooperation between the two countries.

Welcoming New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, she expressed satisfaction about the growth of bilateral trade and economic relations between the two nations, including in the areas of customs, horticulture, forestry, disaster management and traditional medicine.

Luxon and his delegation had called on Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

The president said India and New Zealand have close and friendly relations based on shared values ??rooted in democracy, the rule of law, and strong people-to-people ties.

Asserting that educational exchange is an important aspect of India-New Zealand relations, Murmu highlighted the immense potential for enhancing educational cooperation between the two nations through institutional exchanges, setting up of campuses by New Zealand universities in India and dual degrees.

The president appreciated the significant contribution of the talented and hardworking Indian community to the progress of New Zealand.

President Murmu recalled ??fond memories of her state visit to New Zealand in August last year and said the natural beauty of the island nation in the Pacific and the cultural diversity of its people left an indelible mark on her mind.

The two leaders agreed that the president's historic state visit in August 2024 and the significant outcomes announced on Monday during Luxon's visit will impart positive momentum to the India-New Zealand partnership.

Following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Luxon, the two sides signed six agreements to ramp up cooperation in several areas, including education, sports, agriculture and climate change, and decided to prepare a roadmap for cooperation in the defence industry sector.

Luxon arrived in New Delhi on Sunday on a five-day visit primarily to push for deeper economic engagement between the two countries.

