Beijing, March 17: China on Monday said that it "appreciates" Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent "positive remarks" on China-India relations as both sides earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries in Kazan, last year. In a conversation with US-based podcaster Lex Fridman, which was released on Sunday, PM Modi laid stress on efforts that are being made to ensure that differences between both countries do not escalate into conflicts and dialogue remaining key to diplomatic approach.

PM Modi emphasised that cooperation between India and China is essential for global stability and prosperity, advocating for healthy competition rather than conflict. "Dialogue is the key to building a stable and cooperative relationship that benefits both nations", he said. Appreciating Prime Minister Modi's remarks, China's Foreign Ministry said on Monday that Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Modi had provided strategic guidance for improving and developing China-India relations during their successful meeting in Kazan, last October. 'I Am Never Truly Alone Because God Is Always With Me': PM Narendra Modi Tells Lex Fridman That He Believes in 1+1 Theory in Which One Is Modi and the Other Is the Divine (Watch Video).

"We appreciate Prime Minister Modi's recent positive remarks on China-India relations. Last October, President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Modi met successfully in Kazan and provided strategic guidance for improving and developing China-India relations. Recently, the two sides have earnestly implemented the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, strengthened exchanges and practical cooperation at all levels, and achieved a series of positive results," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said during a regular media briefing in Beijing.

The spokesperson highlighted the historical exchanges between India and China for more than 2,000 years, citing that friendly exchanges and mutual learning have been the mainstream, making important contributions to world civilization and human progress. "As the two largest developing countries, the current common task of the two sides is to strive to achieve the development and revitalization of their respective countries. They should understand, support and achieve each other. This is in line with the fundamental interests of more than 2.8 billion people in the two countries, in line with the common expectations of regional countries, in line with the historical trend of the Global South's outstanding growth, and conducive to world peace, stability, development and prosperity," she added. Donald Trump Shares PM Narendra Modi’s 3-Hour Podcast With US-Based Podcaster Lex Fridman on His Social Media Platform.

Beijing also asserted that China always believes that the two should be partners that contribute to each other's success and a cooperative pas de deux of the dragon and the elephant is the only right choice for both sides. "China is willing to work with India to thoroughly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, take this year's 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and India as an opportunity to promote exchanges and cooperation at all levels in all fields, and push forward the development of China-India relations along a healthy and stable track," stated Mao Ning.

During his conversation with Fridman, PM Modi acknowledged that differences are natural between neighbours and stressed the need to prevent them from escalating into disputes. Addressing the ongoing border disputes, Prime Minister Modi acknowledged the tensions that arose in 2020 but noted that his recent meeting with Chinese President Xi has led to a return to normalcy at the border. He highlighted efforts to restore conditions to pre-2020 levels and expressed optimism that trust, enthusiasm, and energy would gradually return. He also emphasised that cooperation between India and China is essential for global stability and prosperity, advocating for healthy competition rather than conflict.

