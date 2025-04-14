New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Attorney General of India R Venkataramani on Monday highlighted that the implementation of new laws would require a broader regulatory framework that will advise judges at the highest level.

R Venkataramani said, "The implementation of law probably would require a broader regulatory framework which will advise judges at the higher stage and it will also contain some broad interpretation principles of forensic sciences. But doubts may arise, I suppose this regulatory framework can emerge out of judicial debates or even by executive deliberations."

Also Read | Maharashtra: Pune Police Parade Gangster Tipu Pathan in Pune, Video Goes Viral.

Further speaking about digitisation provided under new criminal laws, Venkataramani said that a lot of efforts have been made, adding that in another couple of years, the inclusion and engagement of forensic science tools will make trials more relevant, rational, and scientific.

"A lot of efforts have been made; in fact, a lot of systems are in position now. I think that in another couple of years, when the inclusion and engagement of forensic science tools make trials more relevant, rational, and scientific, new issues will arise. Probably in another 5-6 years, we will know what kind of issues will arise in the engagement of the upcoming forensic science advancements. I am sure some issues may certainly aris,e and my hope is that the University set up in Gandhinagar will address all the kinds of concerns and issues and will be able to help in a big way," R Venkataramani said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Final Section of USRBRL on April 19, World's Highest Railway Arch Bridge.

The Indian government has introduced new criminal laws: the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act (BNS), 2023, Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSS), 2023, and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSSS), 2023, replacing colonial-era laws.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday highlighted the transformative steps being taken under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership to modernize India's criminal justice system.

Speaking at the All India Forensic Summit, Shah underlined the importance of timely justice, the rising role of forensic science in countering terrorism, and the significance of the three newly introduced criminal laws, calling them the "biggest reform of the 21st century".

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are striving to ensure that those who seek justice receive it promptly and that the outcome is satisfying. Our main goal is to build a secure, capable, and empowered India," Home Minister Shah said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)