Champaran (Bihar) [India], October 29 (ANI): On Thursday Congress candidate from Jale assembly seat, Mashkoor Ahmad Usmani fell off the stage, which abruptly collapsed while he was addressing a political rally in Darbhanga.

Similarly, later in the day at a Congress rally at Bagahi Deoraj in Champaran a stage collapsed and took down with party leaders Imran Pratapgarhi and Akhilesh Singh along with several party workers who were on the dias.

The Congress is fighting the Assembly elections in alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Communist Party of India (ML)(L) in the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan).

The first phase of the election was held October 28, while the next phases will be on November 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

