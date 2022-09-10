Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 10 (ANI): According to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday, the attempt by a man to dismantle his mic on the stage at a rally in Hyderabad went against the principle of Atithi Devo Bhava (a guest is like a god).

Addressing the media, Sarma said, "We were at zero distance. If a member of a political party does such a thing, then it looks indecent. It was against India's culture of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'."

Earlier on Friday, a man tried to confront Sarma by dismantling the mic installed on the stage at a rally in Hyderabad.

Sarma has demanded KCR government to take action on the matter.

"He could have attacked me with the sharp weapon. The Telangana government should take action," Sarma said.

The man who tried to confront Sarma, Nand Kishore Vyas said, "He can have Ganesh darshan and give speech but when he used derogatory language for the Chief Minister, we could not tolerate it. If someone says something wrong about our Chief Minister, it will not be tolerated."

Sarma was on a visit to Hyderabad to participate in various programmes including Ganesh immersion Shobhayatra.

Meanwhile, commenting on the viral video of Rahul Gandhi meeting with a pastor in Tamil Nadu during Bharat Jodo Yatra, Sarma said, "Rahul Gandhi is clearly provoking the priest to speak against Hindus. You should not draw comparisons as it creates a communal divide in the country."

Sarma further said that Rahul Gandhi should restrain from humiliating Hindus.

Notably, a video clip of Rahul Gandhi's interaction with the Tamil Nadu pastor went viral, in which Rahul Gandhi can be heard asking, "Jesus Christ is a form of God? Is that right?" to which the Tamil Nadu priest George Ponniah replied, "He is the real God."

Ponniah goes on to say, "God reveals him (self) as a man, a real person...not like Shakti...so we see a human person."

Assam CM also took a swipe at Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra, saying they should apologize for what Nehru did to the people of the country then you can go to Islamabad and Lahore.

"India was divided during the regime of JL Nehru. Grandfather will part the nation and grandchildren will unite it? Apologize for what Nehru did to the people of the country then you can go to Islamabad and Lahore," Sarma said. (ANI)

