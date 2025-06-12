New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Union Minister and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Thursday highlighted India's "unprecedented" digital revolution in the last 11 years, adding that the transformation has bridged the digital divide and ensured that technology reaches every citizen.

In a post on X, Nadda said that governance is more transparent and efficient under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read | 'Flying Buses' To Beat Traffic in Delhi, Bengaluru and Other Cities? Know All About the Pod System That Nitin Gadkari Is Planning To Introduce.

"Over the past 11 years, India has witnessed an unprecedented digital revolution under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. This transformation has not only connected millions but also bridged the digital divide, ensuring that technology reaches every citizen," Nadda said.

https://x.com/JPNadda/status/1933028855373304143

Also Read | Delhi-NCR Weather Update: People Struggle As City Scorches Under Relentless Heat; IMD Issues 'Red Alert'.

"Today, governance is more transparent and efficient than ever before. Major government schemes are integrated with real-time digital dashboards, promoting transparency and delivering direct benefits to citizens," he added.

He mentioned that central schemes such as UPI, DigiLocker, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, U-WIN, CoWIN and e-Sanjeevani have empowered millions.

"Innovations like UPI, DigiLocker, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, U-WIN, CoWIN and e-Sanjeevani are not just digital platforms; they have empowered millions. "Let's celebrate this Digital India journey as it paves the way towards a Viksit Bharat @2047," he said on X.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed India's digital and technological progress, stating that the country is making remarkable progress in the innovation and application of technology.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the digital progress is also strengthening the country's efforts towards becoming self-reliant in the technology sector.

Taking to his X social media platform, PM Modi shared a post by MyGovIndia, which talks about how India could become the next technology powerhouse of the world and the steps taken by the Union Government in the past 11 years in the sector.

"Powered by the youth of India, we are making remarkable progress in the innovation and application of technology. "It is also strengthening our efforts to become self-reliant and a global tech powerhouse," PM Modi said.

India has recorded a surge of 2500 times in the volume of UPI transactions, with data showing that UPI transactions, which were at 0.93 crore in April 2017 increased to 1867.70 crore by April 2025.

India is also leading the digital payment revolution, wherein more than Rs 260 lakh crore transactions have been processed with Rs 18,600 crore transactions annually.

UPI's acceptance in the world has also increased and it is live in seven countries, including the UAE, Singapore, Nepal, France, Mauritius, Bhutan and Sri Lanka.

India also stands as the world's cheapest mobile data provider, with more than 94 crore broadband connections and more than 120 crore telephone subscribers.

A total of 2.18 lakh gram panchayats have been connected through optical fibre networks under the Bharat Net scheme and 6.92 lakh km of fibre cable has been laid.

The Union Government has also showcased interest in Artificial Intelligence with three AI Centres of Excellence to be set up in top educational institutions. India is also working on the development of AI models such as BharatGen, Sarvam-1, Chitralekha and Hanooman's Everest 1.0.

On June 10, Prime Minister Modi shared an article on the government's commitment to advancing India's digital connectivity over the past 11 years. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)