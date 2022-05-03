New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) BJP chief J P Nadda on Tuesday said "India is changing" under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he lauded the ruling dispensation for evacuating 23,000 Indians from war-hit Ukraine and also running a successful COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

Addressing party workers at the inauguration ceremony of South Delhi district BJP office here, he said the Modi government not just rescued Indian students from Ukraine, but also people from other countries.

While the central government was ensuring safe evacuation of Indian students from the war-torn nation, BJP workers kept in touch with their families and visited them many times to show their support, he said.

"Not just this. Didn't Modiji talk to Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Ukrainian president)? Didn't he talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin?...," Nadda asked.

The BJP leader said officials of the Ministry of External Affairs had reached Ukraine's borders and the stranded Indians were brought back.

"This is the changing India. This is Modiji's empowered India and we should keep this in mind," he asserted.

Nadda also cited the COVID-19 vaccination campaign and other schemes of Modi government.

He also took a dig at AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and accused him for obstructing Ayushman Bharat Yojna and PM Awas Yojna in the national capital, depriving lakhs of poors benefits of the scheme.

"When the (Covid) vaccination started, Kejriwal said his government would procure the vaccines. But within a week, he backtracked and asked Modi to do it and provide free of cost vaccines," he said.

The BJP national president also hit out at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi over the results of the recent assembly polls in five states, saying a majority of AAP candidates lost their deposits in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh .

Nadda added that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was not in politics for the sake of power, but it wanted to use the power to serve the poor in the country.

He said the party has so far constructed 215 buildings out of a total of 512 planned structures to be built across the country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)