New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) India has kick-started the process to implement an ambitious project to develop a fifth generation stealth fighter jet to boost its air power.

The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), an entity that operates under the defence ministry, has invited Expression of Interest (EOI) for developing prototypes of the aircraft.

Also Read | Kannur Shocker: Woman Dies by Suicide by Hanging Herself Following Moral Policing by SDPI Activists in Kerala, 3 Arrested.

Under the project, the government plans to build five prototypes of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).

India has been working on the ambitious AMCA project to develop the medium weight deep penetration fighter jet with advanced stealth features to bolster its air power capability.

Also Read | Thane Road Accident: 2 Killed, 6 Injured in Accident Involving Car and Truck on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra.

AMCA along with the Tejas light combat aircraft are planned to be the mainstays of the Indian Air Force.

The ADA said the aim of the EOI is to shortlist Indian companies (owned and controlled by resident Indian citizens) who are technically capable of building the AMCA prototypes.

In an official note, it said the applicant may be a single company, joint venture or a consortium of companies.

It said reputed Indian companies having experience in the aerospace and defence sector with capability to absorb the design of AMCA will be shortlisted for the project.

The shortlisted entity must possess the capability of setting up a manufacturing facility for series production of the aircraft, it said.

The duration of the contract for development, prototyping, flight test and certification of AMCA shall not exceed eight years from the effective date of contract, the ADA said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)