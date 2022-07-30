New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): India recorded 20,408 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Saturday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country now stands at 4,40,00,138 including 1,43,384 active cases. Active cases account for 0.33 per cent of the total cases.

The government data informed that 44 fresh fatalities from Coronavirus pushed India's COVID-19 death toll to 5,26,312.

The recovery rate currently is at 98.48 per cent with 20,958 fresh recoveries being recorded in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 4,33,30,442.

Of the 4,04,399 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, a daily positivity rate of 5.05 per cent was observed and the weekly rate is at 4.92 per cent.

On the COVID-19 vaccination front, more than 203.94 crores of COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. Here, as many as 33,87,173 doses have been administered in the last 24 hours.

In June this year, the Union Health Ministry advocated for increased vaccination coverage for children and the elderly population, following a rise in cases from several parts of the country.

States were directed to accelerate vaccination coverage, especially of the 60-plus years elderly population, and that of the second dose in the 12-17 years population groups.

"States are to also ensure that vaccines that expire first are administered first, preventing any wastage of resources,'' the Ministry said.

In addition, the Ministry had also advised States to follow the 'Operational Guidelines for Revised Surveillance Strategy in context of COVID-19' issued by the Centre on June 9. The revised surveillance guidelines call for sewage and wastewater surveillance, which may provide early warnings on a potential local surge of COVID-19, the Ministry said in its communication to the States. (ANI)

