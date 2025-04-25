New Delhi, April 25: In a significant development amid heightened diplomatic tensions, the Indian government on Friday revoked all categories of visas issued to Pakistani citizens, except long-term visas, diplomatic and official visas, with immediate effect from April 27. However, medical visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be valid only till April 29.

"The Government of India has revoked all existing Visas issued to Pakistani nationals, except Long Term Visas, Diplomatic and Official visas, with immediate effect from 27th April 2025. Medical Visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be valid only till 29th April 2025," Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement. India Suspends All Visa Services for Pakistani Nationals Following Pahalgam Terror Attack; Existing Visas Revoked, MEA Advises Indians To Return From Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan held a video conference with the chief secretaries of all the states and asked them to take necessary action in this regard. The fresh decision taken by the MHA marks a sweeping policy shift aimed at tightening border security and regulating the presence of Pakistani nationals within the country following the deadly April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 tourists.

Following the decision, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held telephonic consultations with the chief ministers of all states, directing them to identify Pakistani nationals currently residing in their respective territories, and instructed to take immediate steps to ensure the prompt deportation of these individuals. Pahalgam Terror Attack: Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif Admits Support for Terror Groups, Says ‘Did This Dirty Work for US for About 3 Decades’ (Watch Video).

The government's action is seen as part of a broader national security initiative, with officials emphasising the need for strict enforcement and coordination among state and central agencies to carry out the directive effectively. The fresh announcement move comes a day after Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced in a statement to "suspend visa services to Pakistani nationals with immediate effect. The Ministry had also announced on Thursday that "all valid visas issued to Pakistani nationals stand revoked from April 27, while medical visas will be valid till April 29." T

The ministry further clarified that the cancellation of visas will not affect long-term visas already granted to Hindu nationals from Pakistan, which will continue to be valid. The MEA had also stated that "all Pakistani nationals currently in India are required to depart the country before their visas expire, in accordance with the revised rules."

The exact number of Pakistanis possessing valid Indian visas remains uncertain, as the MHA had not furnished the details requested by ANI at the time of publishing this story. Earlier, India had directed all Pakistani nationals who entered through the Attari land border to exit the country by May 1, also announcing that they would no longer qualify for the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES).

The MHA's move was taken a day after a high-level meeting was conducted at the ministry on Thursday morning amid ongoing developments considering the terror attack near Pahalgam town in Jammu and Kashmir. Home Secretary, Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) Tapan Deka, and the Chief of the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) Ravi Sinha were present in the meeting-- a significant meet after the deadly attack carried out targeting a group of tourists in Baisaran meadow which is located around five kilometres from Pahalgam town in Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Amid the ongoing developments following the terror attack-- which marks the worst attack on civilians in the restive region in the last two decades-- India on Tuesday suspended the 1960 Indus Water Treaty, downgrading bilateral ties and shutting down Attari checkpost as it hit back at Islamabad over the brazen attack.

The move followed as investigators identified five terrorists who carried out attacks on civilians, including three Pakistani nationals. The authorities also released three sketches of these Pakistani terrorists--Asif Fauji, Suleman Shah and Abu Talha. The other two Valley-based operatives were identified as Adil Guri and Ahsan.

It is also learnt that the National Investigation Agency will soon be handed over the case by the Ministry of Home Affairs considering the gravity of the case. The official decision in this matter is yet to be taken. Meanwhile, the NIA is assisting Jammu and Kashmir Police in the investigation and its one team-led by a Deputy Inspector General-rank officer visited Baisaran on Wednesday a day after terrorist gunned down a group of tourists in the picturesque meadow, near the popular tourist town of Pahalgam where 26 tourists, including one Nepali nagional, lost their lives and over three dozen injured.

Authorities pressed a chopper into service for the evacuation of the injured persons after the attack, which occurred at a time when Kashmir is experiencing a significant uptick in tourist arrivals after years of militancy.

