In a major diplomatic step following the Pahalgam terror attack, the Government of India has suspended all visa services for Pakistani nationals with immediate effect. All valid Indian visas issued to Pakistani citizens will be revoked starting 27 April 2025. However, medical visas will remain valid only until 29 April 2025. Pakistani nationals currently in India must exit the country before their amended visa expiry. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has also strongly advised Indian nationals to avoid traveling to Pakistan. Those already in Pakistan are urged to return to India at the earliest. The decision follows a series of escalating measures taken by the Cabinet Committee on Security in response to the deadly attack. Pahalgam Terror Attack Aftermath: Pakistan Government X Account Blocked in India.

India Suspends All Visa Services for Pakistani Nationals

In continuation of the decisions made by the Cabinet Committee on Security in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Government of India has decided to suspend visa services to Pakistani nationals with immediate effect. All existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani… pic.twitter.com/P2Du6Dvc9Q — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2025

