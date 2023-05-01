New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): India witnessed a further dip in COVID cases as 4,282 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

The graph in the number of positive cases of Covid-19 has seen a decline over the past few days. The country today witnessed a dip of 1,592 than yesterday.

The country had reported 5,874 cases on Sunday while 7,171 cases were recorded on Saturday.

The daily positivity rate presently stands at 4.92 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is at 4 per cent.

As many as 6,037 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, increasing the total count of recoveries to 4,43,70,878.

The recovery rate of the country is 98.71 per cent.

A total of 92.67 crore Covid tests were conducted in the country so far, with 87,038 tests undertaken in the last 24 hours, as per the Health Ministry.

As many as 172 doses of COVID vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Welfare, 220.66 crore total vaccine doses which comprise 95.21 crore Second Doses and 22.87 crore Precaution Doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive. (ANI)

