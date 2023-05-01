Raipur, May 1: Former Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nand Kumar Sai on Monday joined Congress in Chhattisgarh's Raipur and said that quitting the BJP was a tough call for him, while also adding that he liked the works of the Bhupesh Baghel government in the state. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was also present on the occasion and welcomed him to the party.

Speaking on the occasion, Sai said, "This was a tough decision for me. I have been associated with the BJP since the time of Jana Sangh. I worked under the leadership of Atal ji, and other prominent leaders. I always follow them. I reviewed the work of the Congress government here under the leadership of CM Baghel. I liked the concept of Narwa Garwa Ghurwa Badi (a flagship scheme for farmers)." Chhattisgarh: Prominent Tribal Leader Nand Kumar Sai Quits BJP, Accuses Colleagues of Hatching Conspiracies.

Baghel welcomed him into the party and said that the tribal leader always worked for the welfare of the community. "Sai always works in the interest of the tribal community and openly praised the work of Congress government because he is a true tribal leader," he said.

"Joined hand in hand, got your support Continuing with confidence, the matter of tribal interest Welcome and congratulations Dr Nand Kumar Sai ji," Baghel tweeted in Hindi. Former Rajya Sabha MP and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Chhattisgarh Nand Kumar Sai quit the party on Sunday.

In his resignation letter, Sai said he resigned from the primary membership and all posts of BJP. He said his image was being tarnished and there were conspiracies against him in BJP. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: BJP MLA Basangouda Yatnal Calls Sonia Gandhi 'Vishkanya' After Mallikarjun Kharge’s ‘Poisonous Snake’ Jibe At PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

Sai, a prominent tribal face in BJP, held several key positions. He served as the former chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes. He was the Chhattisgarh BJP chief between 2003-2005. He was also the Madhya Pradesh (undivided) state party president from 1997-2000. Sai's resignation comes months ahead the upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly polls.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)