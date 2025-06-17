Kohima (Nagaland) [India], June 17 (ANI): As a part of Indian Army's commitment to community outreach and youth empowerment, Indian Army felicitated ten young men of Bishnupur district in Manipur on Tuesday.

According to officials, the individual have completed their basic military training under the Agniveer Scheme and are set to join the Indian Army as Agniveers.

The event was attended by the Agniveers with their families and Army officers who came together to celebrate this milestone, said an official statement.

Hailing from the diverse communities, these young aspirants, earlier reached out to Indian Army battalion requesting assistance, the official statement mentioned.

Recognising their potential, the Army provided preparatory training and mentorship at various locations across the area to help them appear in various phases of the recruitment rallies.

With sustained support and guidance, the youth successfully cleared all stages of the recruitment process in 2024, including the Common Entrance Test (CET), Physical and Medical examinations.

After successful completion of their Basic Military Training, the Agniveers would now be inducted into their respective arms, regiments and units, where they would serve the nation with pride and honour.

During the felicitation ceremony, the Army officers praised the Agniveers' grit and achievement, stating that "their success is not only a personal accomplishment but also a source of inspiration for their communities and the state."

This initiative underscores the Indian Army's unwavering commitment to nurturing local talent, empowering youth, and contributing to peace and development. The success of these Agniveers stands as a beacon of hope, encouraging more young individuals in Manipur to take up meaningful roles in nation-building. (ANI)

