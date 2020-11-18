Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 18 (ANI): With an aim to provide basic health facilities in far-flung areas, the Indian Army on Tuesday organised a medical camp at a government school in Newa village of Pulwama district in South Kashmir.

The medical camp was organised by 50 Rashtriya Rifles under operation Sadbhavna to provide medical care to the villagers in the area at their doorsteps. A large number of locals, children, youngsters and elderly alike, visited the camp here and consulted the doctors.

"Today's medical camp is being organised with an aim to provide free basic health facilities to the villagers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Since villagers in far-flung are unable to approach the big hospitals for medical attention, we organise small camps to provide basic medicines," Army doctor and camp in-charge Captain Dr Vivek Pawah told ANI.

He said that they are mostly witnessing cold and fever in patients between the age of 18 and 24 at the camp and added that elderly people with back and joint problems are also consulting army doctors at the medical camp here.

Besides medical consultations and check-ups, medicines were also provided to the people free of cost. Locals of Newa village lauded the Indian Army for organizing the medical camp.

"Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has issued guidelines to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Winters are also approaching. The number of infections is expected to rise further," Pawah said.

Sajad Ahmad, a local, appreciated this step taken by the Indian Army and hoped that such types of medical camps are organised across the Union Territory on a regular basis.

"An announcement was made in the morning that a medical camp is being organised in the area and asked the people to come down to the camp if anyone is sick. We came here to consult the doctors. They did check-ups and gave us medicine," another local, who had come to the camp along with his daughter, said.

It is pertinent to mention that Pulwama District is considered a hotbed of militancy and such types of medical camps and outreach programmes are believed to help Indian Army bridge the gap between Awaam and Army. (ANI)

