Taapsee Pannu has created a niche for herself in the Indian cinema. She picks up roles that have substance over style. Once in a while there is a Judwaa, but mostly there is Thappad, Mulk, Saand Ki Aankh, Game Over. But her journey to be known as a bankable actor has not been an easy one. She had to face rejections galore, sometimes for the silliest reasons. "I faced some really weird things in the beginning like she isn’t pretty enough. I’ve been replaced because the hero’s wife didn’t want me to be part of the film," she said in a recent interview with Filmfare. Bikini-clad Taapsee Pannu, Sister Shagun and Boyfriend Mathias Dance to Yashraj Mukhate's Biggini Shoot Mix (Watch Video).

She further pointed out other such incidents: "I was dubbing for one of my films and I was told that the hero didn’t like my dialogue so I should change it. When I refused to change it, they got a dubbing artiste to do it behind my back. There was a time when I was told the hero’s previous film didn’t work, so you slash your price because we need to control the budget. There was some hero who wanted my introduction scene changed because he felt it would overpower his introduction scene."

She said that these are thing that have happened to her face. Imagine the things that must have happened behind her back. Rashmi Rocket: Taapsee Pannu Shares How She Has Been Prepping For Her Sprinter Act.

One the work front, Taapsee has some very exciting projects to look forward to. She will be seen playing the role of a sprinter from a village in Rashmi Rocket. She'll be seen as cricketer Mitahali Raj in Shabash Mithu. In black comedy, Haseen Dilruba, we'll witness her in a never-seen-before avatar. And finally, she stars in Looop Lapeta, desi remake of the comedy Run Lola Run.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2020 11:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).