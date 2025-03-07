Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 7 (ANI): The Indian Army has extended medical assistance to residents of Thanalla village, situated at the foothills of the Ashpati Glacier, under Doda district as part of 'Operation Sadbhavna'.

The initiative aims to support the local population, especially the elderly, who face health challenges during the harsh winter months.

Expressing gratitude, a resident said, "During winter, the elderly people face many health problems and the Indian Army is providing us health facilities...This is the last village of Jammu and Kashmir...The Indian Army is providing us medicines for free..."

"...We are grateful to the Indian Army for providing us medicines and proper health care...," said another resident.

Another local said, "...The Indian Army has set up a camp and the locals are getting proper medical treatment...We are grateful to the Indian Army"

On February 10, Indian Army personnel conducted patrolling operations in the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Doda district, ensuring the region's security.

The Army's vigilant presence has been instrumental in monitoring and preventing terrorist activities, ensuring the safety of the local population.

In response to past militant attacks, security forces have intensified surveillance, adopting a proactive approach to locate and neutralize foreign terrorists. The Army's counter-terrorism operations in Doda have yielded positive results, further reinforcing security in the region.

Meanwhile in Kupwara on March 2, the District Administration airlifted critically ill patients from the snowbound border area of Karnah in Jammu and Kashmir, a statement said on March 2.

The statement added that the officer and file staff undertook an evacuation operation on the directions of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan.

During this operation, Rohail Mir (15), a resident of Kharwapra, and Bibi Sana (18 months old), a resident of Kona Gabra, both of whom required immediate medical intervention, were airlifted from Karnah. It added that after their safe evacuation to Kupwara, both patients boarded an ambulance to reach Srinagar for advanced medical care.

After recent snowfall across the district, which resulted in the closure of various border roads of Karnah, Machill and Keran, the District Administration Kupwara had made adequate arrangements for a helicopter service for these snow-bound border areas to carry any medical exigency and evacuation operation, it said. (ANI)

