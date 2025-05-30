New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) The outlook for the Indian aviation market is very bullish but there are supply chain issues being faced by airlines globally, the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) said on Friday.

At a briefing in the national capital, AAPA Director General Subhas Menon said it is in talks with IndiGo to look at the airline becoming a member of the association.

Currently, the grouping has 18 airlines as members, including Air India.

Urging regulators across the Asia Pacific region to ensure harmonisation of rules to ensure predictability for airlines, Menon also said regulations should be put in place after discussions with airlines. The costs for airlines should not increase with regulations, he added.

The Indian aviation market outlook is very bullish and the country's potential is amazing and air traffic rebounded after the coronavirus pandemic, he said.

According to him, there is a supply chain crisis and no demand crisis while India is also doing well on airport expansion.

India is one of the world's fastest-growing civil aviation markets.

AAPA, a not-for-profit association, has a permanent secretariat based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

