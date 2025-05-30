Elena Rybakina will face Jelena Ostapenko in the third round of the women's singles fixture in the ongoing French Open 2025. The women's singles third-round clash is expected to begin at 6:10 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans looking for live telecast viewing options of the YElena Rybakina vs Jelena Ostapenko French Open 2025 match can tune in to Sony Sports TV channels, as Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the French Open 2025, Roland Garros, in India. Fans in India can also avail themselves of live streaming viewing options for the Elena Rybakina vs Jelena Ostapenko French Open 2025 Roland Garros third-round match on the SonyLIV and FanCode app and website. Coco Gauff Forgets Her Racquet at French Open 2025 Before First Round Victory Against Olivia Gadecki, Jokingly Blames It on Her Coach (Watch Video).

French Open 2025 Day 6 Schedule

Things are heating up as we get to the sixth day of competition in Roland-Garros 🔥 Full order of play 👉 https://t.co/c8DXWjGoNu#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/TZtL0THpUn — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 29, 2025

